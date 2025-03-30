Rational Optimist Society

The next Silicon Valley
Stanford kids are launching defense tech startups
  
Stephen McBride
Yet more proof of systematic deception on covid
They misled the world to please Beijing
  
Matt Ridley
6
How the Green Energy Transition Makes You Poorer
Crony capitalism at work
  
Matt Ridley
22
Seduction by the hottest
The fun and strange outcomes of sexual selection
  
Matt Ridley
3
Manufactured on Luna
After 50 years of stagnation, humanity is returning to the Moon…
  
Stephen McBride
Why the vindication of the lab leak theory for Covid's origin is partly good news
An updated version of an essay written in 2021.
  
Matt Ridley
1
Why AI is not a job killer
This is the one job AI can’t replace…
  
Stephen McBride
I wish I was a bird
Excerpt from my new book Birds, Sex, and Beauty
  
Matt Ridley
5
Coming soon
This is Rational Optimist Society.
  
Rational Optimist Society
Weekly Diary: Shhhh… supersonic, without the boom
Where will you go when supersonic travel shrinks the world?
  
Stephen McBride
Is This the End of NASA? Private Companies Are Taking Over Space? | Ep. 25
NASA hasn't returned to the Moon since 1972. Now private companies are doing what the government couldn't for over 53 years. In this eye-opening…
  
Rational Optimist Society
28:45
Weekly Diary: The year of the robot
“Everything that moves will be robotic”…
  
Stephen McBride
