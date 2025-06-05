I recently sat down with ROS co-founder Matt Ridley, author of The Rational Optimist, the 2010 book that launched our entire movement and changed my life.

In the interview Matt and I discussed:

His "max long" pick for the next 25 years

De-extinction, and how AI is turbocharging the biotech revolution

China's innovation boom – and how it’s “killing its own golden goose”

Why Europe has the world’s most expensive electricity – and how to fix that

Why we could be 14X richer by 2100... but probably won't be

Matt's core message? The future could be spectacular if we stop getting in our own way.

Note: This interview was originally recorded live at the Mauldin Economics Strategic Investment Conference.

Not a Podcast Person? That’s okay—you can still receive our written ROS Diary on Sundays while opting out of our Podcast emails. Just click here to adjust your podcast notifications by sliding the second dot to the left:

—Stephen McBride