We just posted a new episode of the Rational Optimist Podcast. Stephen McBride and I talked with Peter Webb, formerly head of counter drone operations at Anduril, and now of autonomous AI turret maker Allen Control Systems.

Innovation in drone (and anti-drone) tech is moving at light speed. Stephen covered the positives here. We wanted to talk to an expert about the opportunities, threats, and new technologies emerging in drone warfare, too.

We discussed:

How drones are disrupting the balance of power in war

How far away are AI swarms?

What are the best ways to defend against swarms?

The AI turret technology startup Peter recently joined, Allen Control Systems.

Let me know what you think of the guest format. You can reach me at members@rationaloptimistsociety.com.

—Dan Steinhart