Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

5 Comments

User's avatar
Galland's avatar
Galland
10h

Though I'm biased, it's an excellent edition of the Dairy. Well done!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Krasnow's avatar
Paul Krasnow
2h

As an 87 year old man. Would be delighted to have better recall, not lose words and remember names.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture