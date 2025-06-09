Rational Optimist Society

This NEW AI Chip Will Conquer Disease Faster Than You Think | ROP #36
The future of AI runs on randomness.
Stephen McBride
Jun 09, 2025
Dear Rational Optimist,

I recently sat down with Gill Verdon, founder of Extropic, who's building what might be the most important computing breakthrough since the transistor: thermodynamic computers.

In this episode you’ll hear:

  • A layman’s guide to how thermodynamic computing works

  • What Gill learned working with Sergey Brin at Google

  • How thermodynamic chips could enable personalized AI assistants

  • Gill’s outlook on the geopolitical race for next-gen computing dominance

  • Why thermodynamic computing promises up to 100,000,000X gains in energy efficiency for AI

Click the image above to watch the new Rational Optimist Podcast now.

–Stephen McBride

