Peter Jackson
How "public" is the trail I leave with Chatgpt? Am I basically publishing my logic stream about my new business idea as I interact with AI about it? Does Chatgpt use what it learns from the questions I ask and just give it to others asking similar questions? It would seem that going forward claiming that something was actually my idea becomes fuzzy with this, and keeping any control over it for personal profit quite problematic.

Maybe a whole lot more sharing of ideas is a good thing. This looks like a lot more with no control over who you share yours with.

Hi Stephen,

I have to disagree with you that AI is underhyped for the same reason Alphabet executives accepted resignations of AI researchers rather than release a product they felt wasn't ready. LLMs still average a 15% error rate. Use of such faulty products in commercial settings have already resulted in money losses and law suits.

Your recommended personal uses still need to come with cautions, which I find lacking in your articles, the muted comments at the end notwithstanding. I ran into an embarrassing use case last week that “trust, but verify” also applies to learning.

Absolutely, LLMs are a great learning tool, but you need to also tell people that they need to check the answer against the listed or other sources before using them in work or homework. LLMs don't understand English. In my tests, the error rate was as high as 100%, If you grade like an English teacher who doesn't allow even a single mistake (Need I mention that my mother taught high school English?).

Every national news outlet I watched mangled the name of the German chancellor. I'm sure they asked chatbots in English, because when I did so, they all made the same mistake. Why? Because they reported the most frequent English answer, which is how people who anglicized the name pronounced it. As is common in French or English, they softened the Z to an S, and some also soften the E. You can't do that in German, which has strict pronunciation rules. To find the right answer, though, I had to ask in German, which produced a direct hit of a German speaker pronouncing “Friedrich Merz.” He was probably equally frustrated about the answers from native English speaker, but he didn't have the reach to win the AI probability race.

Bad enough that national news outlets embarrassed themselves. From an educator’s point of view, this is terrible, because they spread misinformation across the country that now needs to be rooted out, which is probably impossible. I've found it at best a 50-50 proposition to point out to people that corporate videos and Jensen Huang himself pronounce the name “Envidia.”

So, please, mention at least once in each article that readers should check answers against source material before relying on them for public pronunciations or anything more serious than that. Which, by the way, is agency.

And please stop relying on the one use case that proves the rule. I absolutely agree with you that chatbots write better code. There's a good reason all major software out there is so bad. Most humans can't think like a computer. The big exception is high-functioning autistics who think like Spock. For good reason neural dirvergents are over-represented in programming. In contrast, AI thinks like a computer because it is based on a computer. You can't extrapolate from that to cases involving the highly illogical English language. Ask Spock to answer “How do you feel?” and see what answer you get (See Star Trek IV The Voyage Home)

As an aside, please also stop doing in reverse what you chide others for who’ve only used the first version of ChatGPT. You obviously haven't used Google lately. I've stopped loading Gemini, because Google by now knows when AI is the better answer, which is almost always. Here’s the beginning of the answer to the query you mentioned in the article.

“AI Overview

The Apollo missions relied on a series of carefully planned orbital maneuvers, including transfers, rendezvous, and orbit insertion, to achieve their objectives of landing on the Moon and returning to Earth. The Hohmann transfer, a technique for changing orbits, was a key element in these maneuvers, as were retrograde and prograde burns to adjust the spacecraft's altitude.

Here's a more detailed look at the orbital mechanics:

1. Launch and Earth Orbit

…”

