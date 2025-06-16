Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
New Podcast Episode: Flying Boats and Underwater Drones
1
0:00
-42:24

New Podcast Episode: Flying Boats and Underwater Drones

Building for the next great frontier.
Stephen McBride's avatar
Stephen McBride
Jun 16, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Dear Rational Optimist,

I recently spoke with two young founders driving the ocean’s future: Will O'Brien from Ulysses Ecosystem Engineering and David Zagaynov from Poseidon Aerospace. They’re building high-tech flying boats and underwater drones while stewarding the ocean.

Click the image above to watch Stephen’s interview with Will and David.

In our interview you’ll hear about:

  • Why Poseidon’s flying boats could revolutionize cargo transport

  • The billions in gold and emeralds sitting in one wreck off Colombia's coast

  • How underwater drones are solving critical problems, from seagrass restoration to defense

  • How Starlink and advances in EV batteries are enabling big leaps in autonomous ocean vehicles

  • The biggest gaps in the “ocean stack” … and who’s going to make all the money

Click the image above to watch my interview with Will and David now.

—Stephen McBride

Comments

© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture