New Podcast Episode: Flying Boats and Underwater Drones

I recently spoke with two young founders driving the ocean’s future: Will O'Brien from Ulysses Ecosystem Engineering and David Zagaynov from Poseidon Aerospace. They’re building high-tech flying boats and underwater drones while stewarding the ocean.

In our interview you’ll hear about:

Why Poseidon’s flying boats could revolutionize cargo transport

The billions in gold and emeralds sitting in one wreck off Colombia's coast

How underwater drones are solving critical problems, from seagrass restoration to defense

How Starlink and advances in EV batteries are enabling big leaps in autonomous ocean vehicles

The biggest gaps in the “ocean stack” … and who’s going to make all the money

