Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

9 Comments

User's avatar
Skip Penny's avatar
Skip Penny
28m

Very informative! Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
1h

Excellent reporting. Keep up the good work. If only we had such minds as these people running our country. Reversion the lowest common denominator of IQ as we have in the current situation will assure the loyalty-based corruption will create every kind of defensive wall imaginable to maintain their advantage. May a swarm of brilliant new minds with character invade that situation in the next election cycle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture