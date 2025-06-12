Neuralink's FIRST Patient: Paralyzed to MIND CONTROL (And It's Actual Sci-Fi) | ROP #37

Dear Rational Optimist,

I recently spoke to Noland Arbaugh, the first person to ever receive a Neuralink brain implant. Noland was paralyzed from the shoulders down after an accident in his early twenties. He spent the next eight years struggling to build a meaningful life for himself.

Then came Neuralink…

In our interview you’ll hear:

The moment Noland realized he could move a cursor by simply thinking about it

How Noland is working with Neuralink to train and improve its brain implants

Noland’s refreshing view on AI taking jobs: "People are adaptable at their very core."

His outlook on the risks of brain surgery: "Good or bad, I would be helping someone in the future."

What’s next for Neuralink, including interconnected devices and wheelchair control

Thanks for watching.

—Dan Steinhart

