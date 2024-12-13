Rational Optimist Society

Why Quantum Computing Will Change Everything Faster Than You Think | Ep.14
Why Quantum Computing Will Change Everything Faster Than You Think | Ep.14

Dec 13, 2024
In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore Google's quantum breakthrough, the dawn of real quantum computing, and what it means for the future of technology. Plus: why Europe has zero trillion-dollar companies while America has eight, how self-driving cars are becoming mainstream faster than expected, and how AI is making air travel safer than ever.



