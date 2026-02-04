Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Podcast
New Podcast: Meet the 7 deadly cynics that kill tech
With Pessimists Archive founder Louis Anslow
Stephen McBride
Feb 04, 2026

Dear Rational Optimist,

As the creator and curator of Pessimists Archive, Louis Anslow has documented more tech hysteria than anyone else I know.

I recently caught up with Louis to discuss the “seven deadly cynics” that hold back every new technology—and how they threaten the future of AI.

In our interview you’ll hear:

  • 7 groups working to kill the future

  • Why fear-mongers never pay for being wrong

  • How TikTok just leveled the playing field

  • Why kids love tech (and elites hate it)

  • This “pyramid of progress” beats pessimism

A transcript of our conversation is available here.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.

