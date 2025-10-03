New Podcast: The battery endgame

Dear Rational Optimist,

Imagine never plugging in your phone for a week, flying to work in an electric air taxi from 100 miles away, or driving from Miami to Chicago on a single charge.

To get there, we need to maximize battery density.

I recently caught up with Ouros Energy founder and CEO Ethan Loosbrock to learn about his company’s state-of-the-art batteries—and imagine how a truly “cordless” future would be.

In our interview you’ll hear:

Why China’s battery “dominance” isn’t as strong as it seems

How to create batteries with 10X today’s energy density

How our “flying car moment” will change everything

The two factors that make or break a battery startup

Is a microgrid or off-grid future viable?

