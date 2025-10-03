Rational Optimist Society

New Podcast: The battery endgame
Ouros Energy founder & CEO Ethan Loosbrock
Stephen McBride
Oct 03, 2025
Dear Rational Optimist,

Imagine never plugging in your phone for a week, flying to work in an electric air taxi from 100 miles away, or driving from Miami to Chicago on a single charge.

To get there, we need to maximize battery density.

I recently caught up with Ouros Energy founder and CEO Ethan Loosbrock to learn about his company’s state-of-the-art batteries—and imagine how a truly “cordless” future would be.

In our interview you’ll hear:

  • Why China’s battery “dominance” isn’t as strong as it seems

  • How to create batteries with 10X today’s energy density

  • How our “flying car moment” will change everything

  • The two factors that make or break a battery startup

  • Is a microgrid or off-grid future viable?

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.

