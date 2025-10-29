New Podcast: China won’t win the drone war

Dear Rational Optimist,
America pioneered drone technology.
Yet 90% of the US drone market is cornered by one Chinese company. If that sounds like a national security nightmare, it is.
I recently caught up with Thayne Kollmorgen to see how America can reclaim dominance in the drone space—and how he’s targeting commercial drone use cases with his startup Thoron.
In our interview you’ll hear:
The biggest issue for drone makers today
Why China’s drone tech is 5-10 years ahead
The “open-source honey trap” killing innovation
Why our obsession with defense contracts backfired
How drones will help save critical infrastructure
—Stephen McBride
Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.