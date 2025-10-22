New Podcast: Imagine a live-action, 3D Google Maps

Dear Rational Optimist,

What if you had a real-time feed where you could see what’s happening anywhere on Earth? With enough clarity to read the proverbial license plate from space?

Imagine the ultimate source of intel for everyone from world governments and militaries to mining companies scouting their next claim from thousands of miles away.

It sounds like sci-fi… until you hear from Andrew Peterson, co-founder and CEO of space imaging startup Array Labs.

I recently caught up with Andrew to see how he’s revamping our decades-old radar imaging tech to build a live 3D map of the world.

In our interview you’ll hear:

Andrew’s goal of a live, 3D map of Earth

Why radar tech has stalled for decades

How SpaceX made the impossible possible

Why defense spending quickly snowballs

Will Silicon Valley remain the center of innovation?

