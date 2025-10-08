New Podcast: America's nuclear waste "problem" is a lie

Dear Rational Optimist,

I’ve long said that America’s nuclear renaissance is just beginning. Yet concerns over nuclear waste have terrified the public for decades.

According to Exodys Energy co-founder and CEO Carl Perez, reprocessing waste is not a safety problem—it’s a financial, social, and political one.

I recently caught up with Carl to discuss why recycling spent fuel is the key to unlocking America’s true nuclear power potential.

Click the image to watch Stephen's interview with Carl.

In our interview you’ll hear:

Why waste costs will blindside reactor companies

Can the US follow France’s recycling playbook?

Why nuclear startups and legacy players will coexist

The real reason reprocessing became controversial

Carl’s dark horse pick in the SMR race

Please click here to watch my conversation with Carl Perez now.

A transcript of our conversation is available here.

