New Podcast: The electronic battlefield just changed forever

Dear Rational Optimist,
I’m grateful for innovators like Nathan Mintz.
As the co-founder of defense startups Epirus and CX2, Nathan is personally helping to modernize the US military’s electronics tech, using real-world insights from the war in Ukraine. As I like to say: The best way to avoid war is to be overwhelmingly prepared for it.
I recently caught up with Nathan to see how American innovation can adapt to this new era of asymmetric “electronic warfare.”
In our interview you’ll hear:
How Ukraine snuck 117 drones into enemy territory
Why even guided missiles now miss 95% of targets
The invisible war raging across the electromagnetic spectrum
An electronic warfare playbook that could save the US
The “mothership” drone strategy nobody’s talking about
Please click here to watch my conversation with Nathan Mintz now.
A transcript of our conversation is available here.
—Stephen McBride
Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.