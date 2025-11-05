New Podcast: The electronic battlefield just changed forever

Dear Rational Optimist,

I’m grateful for innovators like Nathan Mintz.

As the co-founder of defense startups Epirus and CX2, Nathan is personally helping to modernize the US military’s electronics tech, using real-world insights from the war in Ukraine. As I like to say: The best way to avoid war is to be overwhelmingly prepared for it.

I recently caught up with Nathan to see how American innovation can adapt to this new era of asymmetric “electronic warfare.”

In our interview you’ll hear:

How Ukraine snuck 117 drones into enemy territory

Why even guided missiles now miss 95% of targets

The invisible war raging across the electromagnetic spectrum

An electronic warfare playbook that could save the US

The “mothership” drone strategy nobody’s talking about

A transcript of our conversation is available here.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.