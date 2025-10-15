New Podcast: Micro factories could solve the housing crisis

Dear Rational Optimist,
Elon Musk built his 785,000-square-foot Memphis AI facility in just 122 days. That’s half the time it takes to build the average American single-family house.
Why can’t we build family homes as quickly, cheaply, and efficiently as Big Tech can build out a data center?
While most US homebuilders balk at solving the housing crisis through innovation…Cuby is bringing the tried-and-true assembly line philosophy to homebuilding.
I recently caught up with Cuby co-founder and COO Aleksandr Gampel to see how we go from crisis to having mobile, micro house factories across the world.
In our interview you’ll hear:
Why housing costs are killing family formation
How homebuilding fell behind every other industry
Why the gigafactory model fails for housing
Reduce skilled labor = reduce the cost
The factory that can deploy anywhere
Please click here to watch my conversation with Aleksandr Gampel now.
A transcript of our conversation is available here.
—Stephen McBride
Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.