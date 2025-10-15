New Podcast: Micro factories could solve the housing crisis

Dear Rational Optimist,

Elon Musk built his 785,000-square-foot Memphis AI facility in just 122 days. That’s half the time it takes to build the average American single-family house.

Why can’t we build family homes as quickly, cheaply, and efficiently as Big Tech can build out a data center?

While most US homebuilders balk at solving the housing crisis through innovation…Cuby is bringing the tried-and-true assembly line philosophy to homebuilding.

I recently caught up with Cuby co-founder and COO Aleksandr Gampel to see how we go from crisis to having mobile, micro house factories across the world.

In our interview you’ll hear:

Why housing costs are killing family formation

How homebuilding fell behind every other industry

Why the gigafactory model fails for housing

Reduce skilled labor = reduce the cost

The factory that can deploy anywhere

