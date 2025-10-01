Rational Optimist Society

New Podcast: The 1-hour AI school day
New Podcast: The 1-hour AI school day

Synthesis school co-founder and CEO Chrisman Frank
Stephen McBride
Oct 01, 2025
Dear Rational Optimist,

I’m obsessed with AI schooling. The old, one-size-fits-all classroom system grinds the joy out of learning. I’m determined to give my kids something better.

I recently caught up with Synthesis co-founder Chrisman Frank to see how he’s using AI to bring back the one-on-one tutoring style that aristocrats used for centuries—the method we’ve always known works best.

Click the image to watch Stephen’s interview with Chrisman.

In our interview you’ll hear:

  • How DARPA created the world’s best training program

  • The inspiration taken from Musk’s SpaceX school

  • How Synthesis builds problem-solving mindsets

  • Why you have to let kids “hold the pen” to learn

  • Escaping the “industrial education complex”

Please click here to watch my conversation with Chrisman now.

A transcript of our conversation is available here.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.

