The Lawsuit That Could Unleash Limitless Energy | Rational Optimist #30
Apr 14, 2025
In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we tackle the growing lawsuit against the NRC set to unleash nuclear innovation and dive into the invisible battlefield shaping modern conflict. Plus: why small modular reactors are the future (and safer than 100 bananas), Joe Lonsdale's plan to slash FDA red tape blocking life-saving cures, how Electronic Warfare is becoming America's next critical challenge, and a pacemaker smaller than a grain of rice.

