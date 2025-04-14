The Lawsuit That Could Unleash Limitless Energy | Rational Optimist #30

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we tackle the growing lawsuit against the NRC set to unleash nuclear innovation and dive into the invisible battlefield shaping modern conflict. Plus: why small modular reactors are the future (and safer than 100 bananas), Joe Lonsdale's plan to slash FDA red tape blocking life-saving cures, how Electronic Warfare is becoming America's next critical challenge, and a pacemaker smaller than a grain of rice.

This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit rationaloptimistsociety.substack.com