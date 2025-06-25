New Podcast Episode: Solving the Hidden Crisis in American Manufacturing

Dirac founder Filip Aronshtein is solving an urgent problem in American manufacturing: how to capture decades of irreplaceable knowledge at risk of disappearing with the "silver tsunami" of retiring workers.

Filip and I recently sat down to chat…

Click the image above to watch Stephen's interview with Filip.

In the interview you'll hear about:

* Manufacturing’s tribal knowledge crisis – how decades of expertise often lives exclusively on random Post-its or in workers' heads

* Why most factories (when they do write stuff down) still rely on antiquated tech like PowerPoint

* How Dirac's AI can reduce work instruction creation time by 95%

* Why Filip named his company after the forgotten Nobel Prize winner who predicted the “positron” (a new concept for me!)

* Why one Italian engineer called Dirac's software "magic"

My conversation with Filip will get you fired up about America's industrial future. Please click the image above to watch our interview now.

—Stephen McBride





This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit rationaloptimistsociety.substack.com