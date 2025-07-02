New Podcast: Palantir’s Madeline Hart

Dear Rational Optimist,

Most people know the name Palantir thanks to its surging stock – up 400% in the last year.

Fewer people know Palantir has achieved this growth by fundamentally transforming America's defense industry.

In our interview you’ll hear:

* Why the most successful new defense companies cater to both the government and private sector.

* How the DoD wastes billions in taxpayer money – and how a SpaceX lawsuit tried to change that.

* How Ukraine destroyed a third of Russia's strategic bomber fleet with an autonomous drone ambush

