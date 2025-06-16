New Podcast Episode: Flying Boats and Underwater Drones

Dear Rational Optimist,

I recently spoke with two young founders driving the ocean’s future: Will O'Brien from Ulysses Ecosystem Engineering and David Zagaynov from Poseidon Aerospace. They’re building high-tech flying boats and underwater drones while stewarding the ocean.

In our interview you’ll hear about:

* Why Poseidon’s flying boats could revolutionize cargo transport

* The billions in gold and emeralds sitting in one wreck off Colombia's coast

* How underwater drones are solving critical problems, from seagrass restoration to defense

* How Starlink and advances in EV batteries are enabling big leaps in autonomous ocean vehicles

* The biggest gaps in the “ocean stack” … and who’s going to make all the money

