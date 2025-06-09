This NEW AI Chip Will Conquer Disease Faster Than You Think | ROP #36

This NEW type of AI chip could revolutionize medicine, enabling us to conquer diseases faster than we ever imagined. Guillaume Verdon, founder of Extropic, unveils thermodynamic computing – a breakthrough that promises up to 100,000,000X gains in energy efficiency for AI. Discover how this "future of computing" could allow AI to simulate entire human cells, accelerate drug discovery, and unlock a new era of personalized health. Plus: Gill’s insights on the AI race between tech giants, the future of robotics, and why optimism is crucial for technological progress.



This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit rationaloptimistsociety.substack.com