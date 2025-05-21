Ex-Anduril Green Beret: His ROBOT GUN Kills Drones in 2 SHOTS | ROP #34

He’s an Ex-Anduril Green Beret, and his new company's robotic gun can take down hostile drones with just two shots. In this episode, Peter Webb, Director of Mission Operations at Allen Control Systems, joins us to discuss the lightning-fast evolution of drone warfare, the tech behind their incredibly precise Bullfrog counter-drone system, and what it takes to defeat threats moving at hundreds of degrees per second. PLUS: Are drone swarms overrated? And a rapid-fire round on the future of military tech, from subsea drones to space weapons and hypersonic missiles.

