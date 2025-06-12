Neuralink's FIRST Patient: Paralyzed to MIND CONTROL (And It's Actual Sci-Fi) | ROP #37

Meet Noland Arbaugh, the first human to receive a Neuralink implant, who went from being paralyzed and unable to use a computer to controlling one with his mind—a feat he describes as "actual sci-fi." In this groundbreaking Rational Optimist Podcast episode, Noland shares his incredible journey with Dan, detailing his life before the implant, the stunning moment he first moved a cursor with his thoughts, and how this technology has already improved tenfold, granting him newfound independence. Discover what's next for Noland, including the potential to control his wheelchair and even a Tesla Optimus robot with his thoughts, his unique take on AI's future, and his inspiring message for others.



This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit rationaloptimistsociety.substack.com