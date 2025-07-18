Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
New Podcast: A better 23andMe?
1
1
0:00
-50:35

New Podcast: A better 23andMe?

Nucleus Genomics founder Kian Sadeghi
Stephen McBride's avatar
Stephen McBride
Jul 18, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Dear Rational Optimist,

We’re on the cusp of a genomics revolution. You’ve heard of the Human Genome Project, which took 13 years and nearly $3 billion to complete – just to read one person’s DNA.

Today we’re speaking with Kian Sadeghi, founder of Nucleus Genomics, which can now do the same thing with a simple $400 kit.

Click the image to watch Stephen's interview with Kian.

In our interview you'll hear:

  • How genomics could solve America’s chronic disease epidemic

  • Why 23andMe failed and how Nucleus Genomics is different

  • How a simple cheek swab could prevent severe disease in millions of newborns

  • Kian's predictions about mass global gene editing

  • What to expect from the future of personalized medicine

Please click here to watch my conversation with Kian Sadeghi now.

—Stephen McBride

1 Comment

User's avatar
© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture