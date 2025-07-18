New Podcast: A better 23andMe?

Dear Rational Optimist,
We’re on the cusp of a genomics revolution. You’ve heard of the Human Genome Project, which took 13 years and nearly $3 billion to complete – just to read one person’s DNA.
Today we’re speaking with Kian Sadeghi, founder of Nucleus Genomics, which can now do the same thing with a simple $400 kit.
In our interview you'll hear:
How genomics could solve America’s chronic disease epidemic
Why 23andMe failed and how Nucleus Genomics is different
How a simple cheek swab could prevent severe disease in millions of newborns
Kian's predictions about mass global gene editing
What to expect from the future of personalized medicine
