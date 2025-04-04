In this episode of The Rational Optimist Podcast, we take you to El Segundo, California - ground zero for America's Hard Tech Renaissance. Discover why this small-town atmosphere 20 minutes from LA is becoming the epicenter of aerospace, defense, and nuclear innovation. We explore revolutionary technologies from self-replicating robots for Mars colonization to next-generation nuclear reactors and electronic warfare systems. Plus: why America's best engineering talent is choosing Hard Tech over software, how SpaceX veterans are launching a wave of defense startups, and why reindustrializing America might be our most important mission.
Why El Segundo Is Building America's Future Faster Than You Think | Rational Optimist #29
Apr 04, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
