He’s an Ex-Anduril Green Beret, and his new company's robotic gun can take down hostile drones with just two shots. In this episode, Peter Webb, Director of Mission Operations at Allen Control Systems, joins us to discuss the lightning-fast evolution of drone warfare, the tech behind their incredibly precise Bullfrog counter-drone system, and what it takes to defeat threats moving at hundreds of degrees per second. PLUS: Are drone swarms overrated? And a rapid-fire round on the future of military tech, from subsea drones to space weapons and hypersonic missiles.
Ex-Anduril Green Beret: His ROBOT GUN Kills Drones in 2 SHOTS | ROP #34
May 21, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
