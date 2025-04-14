In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we tackle the growing lawsuit against the NRC set to unleash nuclear innovation and dive into the invisible battlefield shaping modern conflict. Plus: why small modular reactors are the future (and safer than 100 bananas), Joe Lonsdale's plan to slash FDA red tape blocking life-saving cures, how Electronic Warfare is becoming America's next critical challenge, and a pacemaker smaller than a grain of rice.
The Lawsuit That Could Unleash Limitless Energy | Rational Optimist #30
Apr 14, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
Recent Episodes
