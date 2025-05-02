In this episode, we explore Zipline's incredible journey from delivering blood in Rwanda (slashing maternal mortality!) to partnering with Walmart in Dallas for 30-minute deliveries. Plus: why tariffs aren't the answer to reindustrializing America (innovation is), a look inside the cutting-edge factories rebuilding US manufacturing, and why the latest AI models might be closer to AGI than you realize.
These Drones Were Banned (Now They're Saving Lives Faster Than You Think) | ROP #32
Discover how life-saving drones, initially blocked by US regulations, proved their worth in Africa and are now finally launching nationwide.
May 02, 2025
