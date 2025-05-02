Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
These Drones Were Banned (Now They're Saving Lives Faster Than You Think) | ROP #32
1
0:00
-32:15

These Drones Were Banned (Now They're Saving Lives Faster Than You Think) | ROP #32

Discover how life-saving drones, initially blocked by US regulations, proved their worth in Africa and are now finally launching nationwide.
Rational Optimist Society's avatar
Rational Optimist Society
May 02, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

In this episode, we explore Zipline's incredible journey from delivering blood in Rwanda (slashing maternal mortality!) to partnering with Walmart in Dallas for 30-minute deliveries. Plus: why tariffs aren't the answer to reindustrializing America (innovation is), a look inside the cutting-edge factories rebuilding US manufacturing, and why the latest AI models might be closer to AGI than you realize.

Comments

© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture