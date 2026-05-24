Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
1d

Has a cure for radical Islam yet been found? I have no fear of technology. It does not address our deepest needs.

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charles maccracken's avatar
charles maccracken
1d

The future looks brilliant. The present is filled with fear and rage. We have to get through a few years first. CMac

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