Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

21 Comments

User's avatar
Frank Therr's avatar
Frank Therr
7h

Great article. Thanks

Reply
Share
Brett C Olsen's avatar
Brett C Olsen
7h

Is there any concern of your info being out there now? Also, corporate systems will likely throttle this type of work, no matter the benefits, due to corporate data being accessed by an external AI. Signed, Still Learning

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rational Optimist Society · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture