Heather Brebaugh
11h

Stephen, your newsletter this week is both exhilarating and overwhelming! I thought of each of my children and grandchildren specifically as I read through all of this. I also thought about critical strategy that I taught my sales trainers - instead of just telling your students 'what' to do, teach them 'how to do it'.

As you dig further into the world of opportunity being created by AI, would you include some specific examples of young people (not already established creators) who are experimenting with AI and/or who are doubling down on the human component that presumably AI will never be able to replicate? What, specifically, are they doing? How are they doing it? Not so others can copy, but so others can be inspired.

I have one granddaughter who is already experimenting in the influencer arena. She could benefit from AI. And a grandson who wants to go into construction engineering - which seems to me to have AI written all over it. I have a son who excels at his job by making genuine connections, while he also creates a Substack podcast using AI for some of the research. One daughter is a musician when she isn't working. She uses AI for work research but not for her music.

I have other grandchildren ranging from 4 to 25. Their parents are all involved - but they also didn't grow up with this new revolution. And they are all working. Perhaps another generation from now, the parents will be better equipped to help their children explore the pros, cons, and possibilities with AI. But currently, we have the knowledge that we have.

I believe that you are right about our children not getting the information or stimulation they need in school. You wrote some time ago about a school that has had incredible success using AI to help teach students. Expensive, but effective. As an educator I am super excited about the possibilities this creates for our children.

I am looking forward to reading future articles that provide even more depth into the opportunities for our children. Thank you.

Jake McMahon
11h

Excellent article. Very inspirational. Trying new ideas and just taking a chance regardless of the outcome is the key. We just need to get in the habit of being fearless with our creativity and take action. I have a manuscript for a book about creativity that’s called Uncover Your Buried Treasure. I am exploring traditional publishers but lately I’ve been thinking it might be more interesting and challenging to self publish an ebook, and explore ways to promote it. Your article tells me, why not, what do you have to lose 😎

