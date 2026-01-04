Rational Optimist Society

Jeanne H
2d

Thank you for these articles; they lift my soul into the realm of "Dream big; look what is possible today!" Now, if we could get a law prohibiting Congress from investing in stocks during their tenure, we would see fewer roadblocks to newer technologies and better lives for everyone.

Zaran Dunloy
2d

Knowledge is key, having an ability to perceive and be receptive means everything... without which nothing else exists, so in a humble sense, I recommend YOU for your contribution in the dissemination of knowledge. I know You don't want to appear "self serving," yet, know we are proud of your contribution. I see from other comments, everyone has their "pet complaints," to share which makes sense as we all do want to participate as socially oriented humans.... let's see, term limits, campaign finance reform, we the People versus Corporate interests, common sense, utilizing our limited span of recorded history to further our understanding and interpretation of how best we can serve each other and our world, not complaining just need to be more aware, spending time to develop better answers to problems we all are facing. Keep up the good work, there's certainly a lot for you to work with, god bless what you do

