UK Lawman
16h

I have no formal education in science, apart from a General Science O level in 1967. I speak as an ignoramus about climate change.

PROs: The weather is not the climate, but in England it has changed over the last 30 years. Too short to conclude, but a sign. Of course the seas are not overflowing, but temperature, salinity, polar melting are occurring.

CONs: The Big Con of ‘emergency’ leading to insane government spending on useless resources (windmills without grid connections, delay in commissioning nuclear); while NOT spending on flood defences.

CAPITALISM: Genuine new thinking entrepreneurs can provide capital & jobs. Crony capitalism with disdain for shareholders & hidden government ‘subsidies’ (using our money, often to cronies) is a failing.

SOCIETY: The greatest harm. People rightly feel misled and angry. Electricity prices in Britain are c. 2x rest of Europe and 4x or more than USA. Immigration from Third World is uncontrolled: young uneducated North Africans & more; which leads to ‘hate the migrant’ including genuine refugees. Governments - certainly in UK - are remote & weak, leading to disconnect & fragmentation in society.

HOPES?: Increasing dialogue exchanging views, without unintelligent damnation. Education? No sign of that in English schools & universities.

THE WAY AHEAD: Avoid the extremes. Keep talking. But this is from an ignoramus on the subject.

Richard Fulmer
16h

“Quite why it became mandatory among those concerned about climate change to support these unreliables so obsessively is hard to fathom.”

One possibility is that politicians, faced with their constituents’ demands that they “do something” about global warming, reached for the nearest plausible technologies available at the time - ethanol, wind, solar, biomass - and wrote them into law. In the process, they created entrenched interests that spend big bucks lobbying for subsidies and funding “research” that provides “proof”’that their particular solutions work.

