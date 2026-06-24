Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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DB's avatar
DB
2h

What about privacy? Input to (most?) AI versions is also used to train the AI. What about personal info leaking into there, and subsequent sale of personal info to data brokers, then to various authoritarian regimes?

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Marina Brierley's avatar
Marina Brierley
3h

Thank you! A great guide to the benefits of AI - very inspiring. It's a marvellous tool we need not fear.

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