Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

26 Comments

User's avatar
Wayne Stogner's avatar
Wayne Stogner
20h

I am simply "blown away" by your articles. I study them focusing on every word. These are the most uplifting things I've ever read and I have read a lot. Please keep up the great work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Derick's avatar
Derick
15hEdited

Great article and suggestions...my main question: how do you know which 10,000 physicans are using AI? I asked my AI how to find a doc that uses AI and it didn't know...can you share the database with everyone?

Note: I've uploaded ALL of my doctors notes, 20 years of bloodwork, Oura ring data and other things and I ask lots of questions to my Healthcare AI guru...so much better than goggling stuff because it can take your entire history into mind when asking for things like is it ok to take ABC or have XYZ.

Hopefully in the future it helps solve pandemics, but if not then hopefully it could help tell who's most at risk that should take preventive vaccines vs afterwards (eg 25% of people had some immunity to Covid, but they didn't know who they were...we should have that type of data soon)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture