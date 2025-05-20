Rational Optimist Society

John Smithson
Excellent report.

Note too that science is of little help in answering the question of whether the SARS CoV-2 virus was created in a lab and then leaked. Just like science is of little help in finding out who committed a murder. Some evidence can be obtained in those cases using scientific tools, but the scientific method cannot be applied to a particular past event. That is well-explained here: https://www.heartlandforensic.com/writing/forensic-science-and-the-scientific-method/

The best investigative agency in the world -- the FBI -- looked into this question and decided that a lab leak was likely with a medium degree of confidence. Some other investigative agencies also came to the same conclusion, though with less confidence. That's telling, a lot more so than the reports by Michael Worobey et al. and others that seemed to be grounded in science and lacked any investigative analysis.

Dog's Breakfast
Matt is pussyfooting around the real issues. I suspect it is largely a well-intentioned attempt to appear moderate and gain the support of centrists, but this is unhelpful. It is important that this pandemic be properly attributed. Right now, US biodefense is being dismantled due to the false belief that "risky research" caused the outbreak.

There is a fifth unstated possibility - that SARS-CoV-2 was designed to be a biological weapon most likely by the PLA. Whether accidentally or deliberately released is a less important question than the intent behind its design. Destroying American science doesn't fix this.

