Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

8 Comments

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Jay Woerner's avatar
Jay Woerner
2h

It's healthy to feel optimistic about the future, given all the negativism in our world today.

Gives one hope for children and grandchildren.

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the solo architect's avatar
the solo architect
2h

We’ve reached the event horizon of AI noise. Our screens are becoming cluttered with 'perfect' content that has zero soul.

I believe the next great era isn't about more ,AI it’s about Purification. Using the machine to strip away the junk so we can return to high-signal, human-centric engineering and media.

I’m building SoloArchitect to be that filter. Leverage the AI, but protect the human. If you're ready for a cleaner, higher-signal version of the web, join the build.

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