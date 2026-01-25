Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

27 Comments

User's avatar
CarolinaKilowatt's avatar
CarolinaKilowatt
21h

Good rundown at this point in the race - if that's what it is. Suggest you handicap this in 12 months to see who's left standing. The culling has started.

Reply
Share
Iain McGourty's avatar
Iain McGourty
20h

Just how far behind the pack are Rolls Royce in the UK - they are talking about switchon in the early 2030's - but are being treated like superstars!?

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rational Optimist Society · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture