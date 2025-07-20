Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

5 Comments

User's avatar
Ginger Howse's avatar
Ginger Howse
1d

Wish I could be around to see all these things play out--I am 83. All so exciting!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Olivier Prache's avatar
Olivier Prache
1d

Very good overview, across many application fields (I'd like your take on asteroid mining potential or perhaps more pressingly bringing in water from there).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture