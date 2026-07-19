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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
4h

"The entire modern space economy hangs on that one flight not blowing up" is the sentence that contextualises everything that follows. Falcon 1 Flight 4 in September 2008, last cash on hand, three consecutive failures behind it. Every company in this guide, every data centre satellite, every space pharmacy, every asteroid miner is downstream of a coin flip that happened in a bunker on Kwajalein Atoll eighteen years ago.

The SpaceX valuation split is the analytical core though. $1 trillion for rockets and Starlink, stretched. The other trillion is a bet on orbital compute. That second trillion requires three things that don't exist yet: chips hardened for radiation at scale, thermal management that works without convection, and a latency architecture that serves real-time workloads from 550km away. Each is a solvable engineering problem. All three solving simultaneously on a timeline that justifies a trillion-dollar premium is a venture bet, not a valuation.

The Europe paragraph should be required reading in Brussels. Launched seven rockets while SpaceX matched that in two weeks. Lost independent launch capability and had to put sovereignty satellites on a competitor's rocket. Same pattern as the AI gap: built by committee, overtaken by iteration.

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Bruce Rubin's avatar
Bruce Rubin
28m

Today’s article was a fascinating read. It took me over an hour to read it and it excites me. I am 83 and I wish I could live to 100 so I could see the results of our space explorations. Thank you.

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