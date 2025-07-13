Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

13 Comments

User's avatar
Critical Conditions's avatar
Critical Conditions
6h

So how do you invest in these? They don’t seem to be public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Warren Lammert's avatar
Warren Lammert
3h

Rational optimists should seek peace, not foment war. Framing China as an inevitable enemy is wrong headed and dangerous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture