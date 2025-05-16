Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

7 Comments

User's avatar
MJ Grey's avatar
MJ Grey
1h

The tyranny of distance or customer density still limits this. Here in the “Red Neck” end of the suburbs we do not have FIOS. Not enough customers per mile to justify the capital cost. Same with drones. 2 miles barely clear the mall parking lot. Better batteries are coming. I will take a while.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dennis Carver's avatar
Dennis Carver
9m

As always, I love the informative articles sent each week. In my imagination I’m having a hard time feeling the anticipation of having drones crowd the airspace while I’m trying to have a reflective moment in my backyard. Emergency drones that save lives I would favor. Think of what the airspace would look like in high density populated areas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture