Zuck Won't Censor Your FB Posts Anymore (And He's Happy About It) | Ep. 17
Zuck Won't Censor Your FB Posts Anymore (And He's Happy About It) | Ep. 17

Jan 10, 2025
In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore Mark Zuckerberg's dramatic reversal on content moderation. Plus: why fact-checkers destroyed more trust than they created, how Europe and Canada are going the opposite direction on free speech, why Tim Urban thinks 2015-2025 will be remembered as a dark period, and how community notes are becoming the new "truth barometer."

