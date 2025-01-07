WTF Happened in 2024: How AI Got 50X More Powerful | Ep. 16

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore why 2024 marked a watershed moment for technology and innovation. Plus: how OpenAI's O3 model requires 50X more computing power, why supersonic travel is finally coming back, how self-driving cars are hitting the streets faster than expected, SpaceX's incredible launch pace (outpacing NASA's entire shuttle program), and why America's transportation revolution signals the end of our 50-year innovation drought.





