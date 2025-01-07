In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore why 2024 marked a watershed moment for technology and innovation. Plus: how OpenAI's O3 model requires 50X more computing power, why supersonic travel is finally coming back, how self-driving cars are hitting the streets faster than expected, SpaceX's incredible launch pace (outpacing NASA's entire shuttle program), and why America's transportation revolution signals the end of our 50-year innovation drought.
WTF Happened in 2024: How AI Got 50X More Powerful | Ep. 16
Jan 07, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
