In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore Google's quantum breakthrough, the dawn of real quantum computing, and what it means for the future of technology. Plus: why Europe has zero trillion-dollar companies while America has eight, how self-driving cars are becoming mainstream faster than expected, and how AI is making air travel safer than ever.
Why Quantum Computing Will Change Everything Faster Than You Think | Ep.14
Dec 13, 2024
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
