Grey Tarkenton
2h

I like the idea of using AI to accelerate learning, as there's more to absorb now than at any time. So, I'm with you on new tech for schooling. I am skeptical of the current tool suite, however. My scatterings off AI (ChatGPT and various other LLMs) have been less than useful in improving my work and my learning. I don't think we're there yet - particularly in math and empirical science. There was a recent editorial that indicated at the college level, the AI tools were actually helping students avoid the work they precisely needed to do in order to think and write properly. This is a pitfall that needs to be managed at other levels as well. And the training sets for LLM's include all manner of "below average" inputs and it generates mediocre results because of that. So, what we select as training materials for educational AI's need some careful thought and curation.

Tom Co
3h

Kids needs more than an ",expert" AI tutor.They also need motivation, focused encouragement,possibly mentoring for some tasks or even correction or disciplining and not just some sycophantic AI tutor.

