Why El Segundo Is Building America's Future Faster Than You Think | Rational Optimist #29
Apr 04, 2025
In this episode of The Rational Optimist Podcast, we take you to El Segundo, California - ground zero for America's Hard Tech Renaissance. Discover why this small-town atmosphere 20 minutes from LA is becoming the epicenter of aerospace, defense, and nuclear innovation. We explore revolutionary technologies from self-replicating robots for Mars colonization to next-generation nuclear reactors and electronic warfare systems. Plus: why America's best engineering talent is choosing Hard Tech over software, how SpaceX veterans are launching a wave of defense startups, and why reindustrializing America might be our most important mission.



